Mostly cloudy and warm today; temps, humidity increase on Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front will move across the area today. Showers are possible with heavier rain expected farther north. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible. Dew points will be increasing today, so humid conditions are expected during the afternoon. Heavy rain will continue overnight, mostly for northwestern and northern areas.

Showers will continue mostly across the north on Sunday, but a few showers are possible farther south during the afternoon. Warmer and more humid conditions are also expected.

A First Alert day has been issued inland on Monday for hot and humid conditions. Inland highs will be in the 90s with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. A few showers and storms are possible as well.

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs 70°-79°. South wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers. Fog along the coast. Lows 59°-69°. South wind 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs in the 70s along the coast and 80s inland. SSW wind 5-15 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 80s along the coast and 90s inland. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs 81°-91°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with possible showers. Highs 77°-87°. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

