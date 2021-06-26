Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

57.52% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC data as of 6-26-21
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

No new deaths to report.

Total deaths remain at 858.

31 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 15 are in critical care.

The Maine CDC says 57.52% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 - which is a little more than 773,000 people.

1,628 shots were given out Friday.

