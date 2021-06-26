Advertisement

Local group’s annual homemade quilt donation to Holden Police Department benefits Sarah’s House

Every year, a local group makes the quilts to give to the Holden Police Department so they can donate them to a great cause.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Homemade blankets are helping comfort cancer patients in Holden thanks to a generous group of women and the police department.

Every year, a local group makes the quilts to give to the Holden Police Department so they can donate them to a great cause.

This year’s recipient is Sarah’s House in Holden, a home for cancer patients.

Sarah’s House tries to give every patient a quilt upon leaving the house when their treatment is complete.

When Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley heard about their mission, he knew exactly where the quilts had to go.

“We had some of these left over that this group had made, and so I reached out to them and said, hey, could you use some of these wonderful brand new unused hand made quilts,” said Greeley.

“I can tell you from presenting these quilts to our guests, they’re kind of blown away with the generosity and kindness of people and that they get to take something home with them, it’s a bit of joy in this difficult journey they’re in,” said Kathy Sjogren, Administrative Coordinator at Sarah’s House.

Chief Greeley says 25 to 30 quilts were given to Sarah’s House today.

If you’re interested in helping Sarah’s House, you can visit their website.

