How will Mainers find out who won the ‘Don’t Miss Your Shot’ sweepstakes?
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - When Maine’s ‘Don’t Miss Your Shot’ sweepstakes comes to an end - how will we find out who won all that money?
It’s a frequently asked question among the more than 257,000 Mainers that have registered.
The winner will get $1 for every person to get at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Maine by July 4.
Right now you could win more than $887,000.
Dr. Nirav Shah explained to TV5 how the process will go:
Shah says that the name of the winner will be made public sometime in the afternoon or evening on July 4.
