How will Mainers find out who won the ‘Don’t Miss Your Shot’ sweepstakes?

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - When Maine’s ‘Don’t Miss Your Shot’ sweepstakes comes to an end - how will we find out who won all that money?

It’s a frequently asked question among the more than 257,000 Mainers that have registered.

The winner will get $1 for every person to get at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Maine by July 4.

Right now you could win more than $887,000.

Dr. Nirav Shah explained to TV5 how the process will go:

“It’s going to be done electronically. There will be a random number generator process. That’ll be done under pretty tight security for all the obvious reasons. The actual notification of the winner for example that will be done privately. We have to verify after the person has been selected whether they in fact meet all the criteria that we have set forth in the rules and regulations.

Shah says that the name of the winner will be made public sometime in the afternoon or evening on July 4.

Click here to sign up.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.