Advertisement

GRAPHIC: New video of Capitol riot shows man heckling police

By CNN
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Newly released video from the Department of Justice shows an alleged United States Capitol rioter heckling police with a bullhorn and appearing the spray a substance at them.

The Department of Justice released 12 clips from body cameras and other sources on Friday.

The clips appear to show Sean McHugh of Auburn, California, at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

He is charged with eight federal crimes, but has not been indicted or entered a plea.

On Friday, a judge decided McHugh is too dangerous to await trial outside of jail.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials first responded to a report of a missing boy, identified as 4-year-old Sulaiman...
Missing 4-year-old boy found dead in Windham, police say
The Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son made her initial court...
Maine mother accused of killing 3-year-old son held on $150,000 bail
Maddox Williams
Medical examiner: Stockton Springs boy had fractured spine, internal bleeding at time of death
Maine State Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a credit union in Corinth Friday...
Police searching for suspect who robbed Corinth credit union
Maine driver arrested driving 65 mph above the speed limit.
Speeding motorist who said passenger “had to go” arrested

Latest News

The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Theories abound on why a Florida condo high-rise collapsed
New video from the January 6 Capitol riot shows a man convicted of statutory rape heckling...
GRAPHIC: New video from Capitol riot shows man heckling police
A makeshift memorial bears photos of some of the missing people that hangs from a fence, near...
Victims in Miami condo collapse came from around the world
In this Nov. 25, 2020, file photo, a traveler awaits for transportation at the Los Angeles...
Man jumps from moving plane at Los Angeles airport