Advertisement

Dole blueberries recalled due to Cyclospora

By CNN
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dole has announced a voluntary recall of various size packages of its fresh blueberries due to possible Cyclospora contamination.

The recall affects Dole’s fresh blueberries distributed in Illinois, Maine, New York and Wisconsin, along with two Canadian provinces.

Package sizes range from six to 24 ounce packages with various “pack out” dates from May 28, 2021, to June 9, 2021.

The Cyclospora parasite can cause an intestinal infection through contaminated food or water with a number of possible symptoms.

The Food and Drug Administration says no illnesses have been tied to the recall.

Consumers who believe they have the affected product are urged to throw it away.

Exact UPC and product lot codes can be found on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials first responded to a report of a missing boy, identified as 4-year-old Sulaiman...
Missing 4-year-old boy found dead in Windham, police say
The Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son made her initial court...
Maine mother accused of killing 3-year-old son held on $150,000 bail
Maddox Williams
Medical examiner: Stockton Springs boy had fractured spine, internal bleeding at time of death
Maine State Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a credit union in Corinth Friday...
Police searching for suspect who robbed Corinth credit union
Maine driver arrested driving 65 mph above the speed limit.
Speeding motorist who said passenger “had to go” arrested

Latest News

Bangor Pride is hosting a stationary parade tomorrow at the Hollywood Casino Racetrack in...
Northern Light Health and Bangor Pride host pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday
Dole recalls limited amount of blueberry packages for possible cyclospora contamination.
Dole blueberries recalled due to cyclospora
In this video image provided by NATAS and the Daytime Emmys, Matt Trebek, left, and Emily...
Daytime Emmys salute late TV icons Alex Trebek, Larry King
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death