Corporal Cole Softball Tournament held in Madison

MADISON, Maine (WABI) -The third Corporal Eugene Cole Softball Tournament was held today in Madison.

15 teams of law enforcement and other first responders hailing from Cumberland to Jackman played softball in honor and memory of Corporal Cole, who was murdered in the line of duty in 2018.

Money raised at the event supports a scholarship fund.

To help raise money, players could donate $5 ahead of their turn at bat.

If they didn’t and hit a home run, it counted as an out.

Anthony Barton was one of the organizers for the event and says they’re glad to be back after having to cancel last year.

”We had one year where the Corporal Cole scholarship kind of got the minimum amount and now we’re right back at it. So there’s softball this weekend. There’s a golf scramble that’s being organized that’s going to be in Vassalboro. Then the run, that’s coming up as well, in August, that’s in Norridgewock.”

Eugene Cole’s brother Tom said the teams played hard, but always with a sense of brother and sisterhood. Much of his own family participated as well.

“I got a lot of family playing in it. Gene’s daughter is, and my son and son-in-law, nephew. It’s like a family reunion.”

The winners will take home bragging rights and a trophy.

