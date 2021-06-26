Bangor Pride hosts “Stationary Parade” Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - June is Pride Month, and Bangor Pride helped the community celebrate Saturday at the Bangor Raceway.

They held a stationary parade, where community members could drive through and wave at floats and cars to celebrate.

There was also a Northern Light Health pop-up vaccination site for those interested in being vaccinated.

Throughout the afternoon, guests enjoyed live music and performances.

”We wanted to offer Bangor Pride to our community, but because of the CDC regulations, guidelines, we wanted to take a safer approach.” said Jennifer Thompson, Interim Executive Director of Maine Health Equity Alliance. “So we had a parade that was actually a drive-through parade. It’s really important that we want to show the community that we are supportive of the LGBTQ community, and that everyone belongs.”

For more information on their upcoming events you can visit Bangor Pride on Facebook.

