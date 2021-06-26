Advertisement

Bangor Pride hosts “Stationary Parade” Saturday

Throughout the afternoon, guests enjoyed live music and performances.
Throughout the afternoon, guests enjoyed live music and performances.
Throughout the afternoon, guests enjoyed live music and performances.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - June is Pride Month, and Bangor Pride helped the community celebrate Saturday at the Bangor Raceway.

They held a stationary parade, where community members could drive through and wave at floats and cars to celebrate.

There was also a Northern Light Health pop-up vaccination site for those interested in being vaccinated.

Throughout the afternoon, guests enjoyed live music and performances.

”We wanted to offer Bangor Pride to our community, but because of the CDC regulations, guidelines, we wanted to take a safer approach.” said Jennifer Thompson, Interim Executive Director of Maine Health Equity Alliance. “So we had a parade that was actually a drive-through parade. It’s really important that we want to show the community that we are supportive of the LGBTQ community, and that everyone belongs.”

For more information on their upcoming events you can visit Bangor Pride on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials first responded to a report of a missing boy, identified as 4-year-old Sulaiman...
Missing 4-year-old boy found dead in Windham, police say
The Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son made her initial court...
Maine mother accused of killing 3-year-old son held on $150,000 bail
Maine State Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a credit union in Corinth Friday...
Police searching for suspect who robbed Corinth credit union
Maddox Williams
Medical examiner: Stockton Springs boy had fractured spine, internal bleeding at time of death
Maine driver arrested driving 65 mph above the speed limit.
Speeding motorist who said passenger “had to go” arrested

Latest News

The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship readies to sail
Investigators said a single car went off the road, collided with a tree and caught fire.
Sheriffs investigating fatal crash in Livermore
Bangor Pride is hosting a stationary parade tomorrow at the Hollywood Casino Racetrack in...
Northern Light Health and Bangor Pride host pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday
The Boys and Girls Club of Bangor hosted an afternoon of celebration open to anyone today.
Bangor Boys and Girls Club hosts Blue Party