Bangor Boys and Girls Club hosts Blue Party

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Boys and Girls Club of Bangor hosted an afternoon of celebration open to anyone today.

The club hosted a Blue Party at The Splash Pad and Park to celebrate National Boys and Girls Club Week.

The free event included carnival games, a DJ, a cookout, and everyone’s favorite - an ice cream truck!

Folks with the club said the event was a success and allowed outsiders to discover what the club is all about.

”We really want to promote ourselves to the community so they know what we do, we really invest in every member that comes through our door, we care about their social emotional health, their physical health, how they’re doing in school, all of those pieces, so we got to highlight some of those targeted programs,” said Hannah Joy, Teen Center Director of the Boys and Girls Club.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic hosted by Bangor Housing was also part of the event.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah was on hand to inspect the clinic, and the party.

