Advertisement

Bangor Boys and Girls Club hosts Blue Party

The free event included carnival games, a DJ, a cookout, and everyone’s favorite - an ice cream truck!
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Boys and Girls Club of Bangor hosted an afternoon of celebration open to anyone today.

The club hosted a Blue Party at The Splash Pad and Park to celebrate National Boys and Girls Club Week.

The free event included carnival games, a DJ, a cookout, and everyone’s favorite - an ice cream truck!

Folks with the club said the event was a success and allowed outsiders to discover what the club is all about.

”We really want to promote ourselves to the community so they know what we do, we really invest in every member that comes through our door, we care about their social emotional health, their physical health, how they’re doing in school, all of those pieces, so we got to highlight some of those targeted programs,” said Hannah Joy, Teen Center Director of the Boys and Girls Club.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic hosted by Bangor Housing was also part of the event.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah was on hand to inspect the clinic, and the party.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials first responded to a report of a missing boy, identified as 4-year-old Sulaiman...
Missing 4-year-old boy found dead in Windham, police say
Maddox Williams
Medical examiner: Stockton Springs boy had fractured spine, internal bleeding at time of death
Jessica Williams
Stockton Springs woman charged with murder of her child
The Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son made her initial court...
Maine mother accused of killing 3-year-old son held on $150,000 bail
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat

Latest News

Homemade blankets are helping comfort cancer patients in Holden thanks to a generous group of...
Local group’s annual homemade quilt donation to Holden Police Department benefits Sarah’s House
An Augusta man has been sentenced to four and a half years behind bars for robbing several...
Augusta man sentenced for robbing multiple businesses in 2019
Maddox Williams
Child Welfare Ombudsman calls on reform given several child deaths in Maine
Nearly blind and deaf, Ona needed some help.
Elderly dog rescued from culvert in Hampden