State Police searching for suspect from credit union robbery in Corinth

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - State Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a credit union Friday morning in Corinth.

The suspect is described as 5′ 8″ tall and 150lbs.

If you recognize him, please call Maine State Police at 973-3700.

Police say shortly before 9 a.m. a man robbed the Maine Savings Credit Union and ran off toward the nearby Family Dollar Store.

All morning officials swept the area with a K9 search looking for the suspect.

A helicopter could be seen circling the area as well.

A cashier at Family Dollar says a man matching the description of the suspect actually came into the store before the robbery, bought a Monster energy drink and left.

There is no information to indicate an ongoing threat to the public.

Maine Savings has posted on their social media that their employees at the time of the robbery are all safe.

