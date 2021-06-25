Advertisement

Speeding motorist who said passenger “had to go” arrested

Maine driver arrested driving 65 mph above the speed limit.
Maine driver arrested driving 65 mph above the speed limit.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Maine (AP) - A Maine driver clocked at 110 mph in a 45 mph zone told police his passenger had to go.

As in, find a restroom.

An officer gave pursuit after the motorist traveled at a whopping 65 mph above the posted speed limit on Tuesday in Fairfield.

No one was hurt in the pursuit, which ended in a convenience store parking lot.

Police said the passenger went inside to use the restroom while the driver was arrested on charges of criminal speeding, operating after suspension and driving under the influence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials first responded to a report of a missing boy, identified as 4-year-old Sulaiman...
Missing 4-year-old boy found dead in Windham, police say
Jessica Williams
Stockton Springs woman charged with murder of her child
Maddox Williams
Medical examiner: Stockton Springs boy had fractured spine, internal bleeding at time of death
Dr. Nirav Shah
4 cases of Delta variant found in Maine so far
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat

Latest News

The Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son made her initial court...
Maine mother accused of killing 3-year-old son held on $150,000 bail
Caribou and several other departments respond to fire just before midnight.
Caribou home destroyed by fire
Officials first responded to a report of a missing boy, identified as 4-year-old Sulaiman...
Missing 4-year-old boy found dead in Windham, police say
New court documents released in Waterville murder case
New York man pleads not guilty in shooting death of West Gardiner man