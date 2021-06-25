Advertisement

Sen. Collins proud to be a part of ‘historic investment in America’s critical infrastructure needs’

Collins was part of the original group of ten Senators who negotiated the package.
(WAGM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins is pleased President Biden and a bipartisan group of Senators reached an agreement to significantly boost infrastructure spending.

She was part of the original group of ten Senators who negotiated the package.

They met at the White House Thursday with President Biden, who endorsed the framework.

The White House says the agreement calls for about $579 billion in new spending over the next five years.

Funding will go towards roads, bridges, public transits, and other public works.

We spoke with Collins Friday morning.

She says this is the most significant investment in infrastructure this country has done since the interstate highway system was constructed.

And, it will not increase taxes on individuals or families.

“We have a huge backlog of roads and bridges that need repair. We need to improve our water treatment systems. We need to get broadband out to the last mile in every area of rural Maine, for example, and to islands like Swans Island, which is seeking broadband,” explained Collins. “There’s also an investment in resiliency in making sure that our coastal areas are safe from climate change and so, I think that’s an important investment as well.”

Collins says there are a number of ways lawmakers are proposing to pay for the bill.

There are talks to use unused COVID relief funds, boosting the IRS’s budget to go after tax cheats, and more.

