Sen. Susan Collins censured for the third time this year by Maine Republicans

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Some Republicans in Maine are still angry over GOP Sen. Susan Collins’ vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Five months later, the Kennebec County Republican Committee voted this week at a special meeting to censure her.

Republican committees in two other counties, Piscataquis and Aroostook, previously cast similar votes.

Collins enjoys broad support from constituents despite those votes.

The state GOP committee voted overwhelmingly against rebuking her, and she easily won a fifth term in office in November.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.