Advertisement

Police investigating robbery at Corinth credit union

Maine State Police confirm they are investigating what appears to be a bank robbery in Corinth.
Maine State Police confirm they are investigating what appears to be a bank robbery in Corinth.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINTH Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a credit union in Corinth Friday morning.

The robbery occurred at Maine Savings Bank just before 8:00 a.m.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5′8″, 150 lbs, wearing a dark baseball cap with unknown logo, sunglasses, blue sweatshirt-type jacket, dark shirt under the jacket, tan khakis, wearing a blue medical facemask and blue medical gloves.

Police say the suspect left on foot, towards the Family Dollar.

It’s unknown is the suspect had access to a car.

Police say the suspect put money in a black handled bag.

If anyone has any information about this incident, you’re asked to call 973-3700.

#UPDATE: Robbery occurred at approximately 7:49 a.m. Suspect is described as a white male, 5'8", 150 lbs, wearing a...

Posted by Maine State Police on Friday, June 25, 2021

Our Corinth Branch was robbed this morning. Everyone is safe. The branch will be closed for the remainder of the day. All of our other branches remain open.

Posted by MAINE SAVINGS on Friday, June 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials first responded to a report of a missing boy, identified as 4-year-old Sulaiman...
Missing 4-year-old boy found dead in Windham, police say
Maddox Williams
Medical examiner: Stockton Springs boy had fractured spine, internal bleeding at time of death
Jessica Williams
Stockton Springs woman charged with murder of her child
Dr. Nirav Shah
4 cases of Delta variant found in Maine so far
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Latest News

Maine ban on polystyrene containers takes effect July 1.
Maine’s ban of polystyrene foam takes effect on July 1
The Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son made her initial court...
Maine mother accused of killing 3-year-old son held on $150,000 bail
Maine driver arrested driving 65 mph above the speed limit.
Speeding motorist who said passenger “had to go” arrested
Caribou and several other departments respond to fire just before midnight.
Caribou home destroyed by fire