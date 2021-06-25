Police investigating robbery at Corinth credit union
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CORINTH Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a credit union in Corinth Friday morning.
The robbery occurred at Maine Savings Bank just before 8:00 a.m.
The suspect is described as a white male, 5′8″, 150 lbs, wearing a dark baseball cap with unknown logo, sunglasses, blue sweatshirt-type jacket, dark shirt under the jacket, tan khakis, wearing a blue medical facemask and blue medical gloves.
Police say the suspect left on foot, towards the Family Dollar.
It’s unknown is the suspect had access to a car.
Police say the suspect put money in a black handled bag.
If anyone has any information about this incident, you’re asked to call 973-3700.
