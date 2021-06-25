Police investigating robbery at Corinth credit union

CORINTH Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a credit union in Corinth Friday morning.

The robbery occurred at Maine Savings Bank just before 8:00 a.m.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5′8″, 150 lbs, wearing a dark baseball cap with unknown logo, sunglasses, blue sweatshirt-type jacket, dark shirt under the jacket, tan khakis, wearing a blue medical facemask and blue medical gloves.

Police say the suspect left on foot, towards the Family Dollar.

It’s unknown is the suspect had access to a car.

Police say the suspect put money in a black handled bag.

If anyone has any information about this incident, you’re asked to call 973-3700.

#UPDATE: Robbery occurred at approximately 7:49 a.m. Suspect is described as a white male, 5'8", 150 lbs, wearing a... Posted by Maine State Police on Friday, June 25, 2021

Our Corinth Branch was robbed this morning. Everyone is safe. The branch will be closed for the remainder of the day. All of our other branches remain open. Posted by MAINE SAVINGS on Friday, June 25, 2021

Police are doing a K9 search of the area right now. Two other men are waking alongside with long guns. Patients from the Corinth Medical Associates next door appear to be getting escorted out by employees to their cars. @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/izsUiiPzKH — Owen Kingsley (@OwenKingsleyTV) June 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.