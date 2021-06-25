Advertisement

New York man pleads not guilty in shooting death of West Gardiner man

Jashaun Lipscombe is being held at Kennebec County Jail without bail.
New court documents released in Waterville murder case
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A New York man accused of shooting and killing another man in Waterville last year has pleaded not guilty.

According to the Morning Sentinel, 21-year-old Jashaun Lipscombe appeared via video conference Thursday where he pled not guilty to the murder of 33-year-old Joseph Tracy.

Police say Tracy was shot at the Home Place Inn on College Avenue in June 2020.

Tracy died a few days later.

Court documents says Lipscombe became enraged and shot Tracy for being an hour late to pick him up to take him to the airport in Bangor.

Records also show Lipscombe’s brother called 911 after the shooting and tried to save Tracy.

Lipscombe was arrested in March at his home in New York City.

He’s being held at Kennebec County Jail without bail.

