More Clouds, More Humid, Few Showers Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Southerly flow will begin to usher more humid air into the region today with dewpoints expected to climb to the mid-50s to near 60° by later in the day. A weak disturbance is forecast to move along the New England Coast today bringing us more cloudiness and the chance for a few scattered showers. The best chance of any scattered showers will be for areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. Areas to the north will see a bit more sunshine. As a result, northern areas will be the warmer spots today with highs in the low to mid-70s from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln northward while areas south of there will be cooler due to the increased cloud cover and chance of showers with highs in the mid-60s to near 70°. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with some patchy fog and drizzle possible. It will be a warmer night too with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Humidity will be increasing heading into the weekend with dewpoints climbing to the 60s to near 70° this weekend into the middle of next week. (WABI)

A south/southwest flow will usher warmer and more humid air into the region as the weekend progresses. A disturbance approaching the area Saturday will bring us a chance for some afternoon showers and possibly a few thunderstorms with the best chance being for areas north of Bangor. It will be warmer and more humid Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80° Saturday afternoon with dewpoints in the 60s. A warm front will push northward through the state Saturday night allowing even warmer and more humid air to move in for Sunday. Low pressure approaching from the west will keep the chance of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms in the forecast for Sunday with the best chance again being over northern locations. Otherwise... expect a mostly cloudy, very warm and humid Sunday with high temperatures in the 80s to near 90° inland and near 80° along the coast. Hot and humid weather is expected Monday especially away from the coast which has led us to issue a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Monday as temperatures for interior locations are expected to reach the upper 80s to mid-90s and when combined with dewpoints in the mid-60s to low 70s will feel more like it’s in the mid and upper 90s. Coastal areas will be quite a bit cooler with highs in the 70s to near 80°. Monday will feature partly sunny skies with a chance for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday will remain hot and humid with highs near 80° along the coast and 80s to near 90° inland.

We need a nice, steady, soaking rainfall badly but it doesn't look like much more than showers and possibly a few thunderstorms in our forecast for the next several days. (WABI)

A summery stretch ahead... the hottest of the days will be over inland areas Monday where temperatures will likely be in the upper 80s to low and possibly mid-90s. Combined with dewpoints in the upper 60s to low 70s... it will feel more like it's in the mid and upper 90s! (WABI)

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, brightest north. A few scattered showers possible for areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. Highs in the mid-60s to near 70° closer to the coast, low to mid-70s north. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows between 57°-63°. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warmer and more humid. Afternoon showers possible, maybe a thunderstorm especially north of Bangor. Highs in the 70s to around 80°, coolest along the coast. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, very warm and humid. Showers and a few thunderstorms possible especially across the north. Highs near 80° along the coast and 80s to near 90° inland.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs near 80° along the coast, mid-80s to low 90s inland.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs near 80° along the coast, 80s to near 90° inland.

