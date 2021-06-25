Advertisement

Missing 4-year-old boy found dead in Windham, police say

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WINDHAM, Maine (WMTW) - Police say they found the body of a missing boy in Windham, after searching for him for hours Thursday evening.

Officials first responded to a report of a missing boy, identified as 4-year-old Sulaiman Muhiddin, at 64 Pope Rd. in Windham at 4:45 p.m.

Using K-9 teams, drones and a Maine Warden Service plane, officials found the body of Muhiddin at 7:20 p.m.

Crews with the Windham Police Department, the Windham Fire Department, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine Warden Service were involved in the search.

