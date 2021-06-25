Milan retiring after 43 years of public service

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - After more than four decades in public service, Dave Milan, Orono’s Economic Development Director, is calling it a career.

TV5 caught up with Dave to take a look back at a career that followed an unusual path.

“It’s been a wide, a diverse career I guess I would say,” said Dave Milan.

Friday was his final day on the job as Orono’s Economic Development Director...a far cry from where it all began.

“I started out in law enforcement way back in 1978,” he recalled.

The majority of it spent with the Bucksport Police Department.

“I have delivered two babies during my law enforcement career,” he said. “That’s certainly something I’ll always remember, but I’ve also had some really tough times.”

After 26 years as a police officer, an opportunity in Economic Development came along, also in Bucksport. So, he took a leap into something new. It turned out they weren’t all that different.

“In law enforcement, you’re really trying to solve challenges,” said Milan. “Neighbors not getting along or any other thing that law enforcement deals with on a daily basis. We’re really just trying to solve challenges. In economic development, we do the same thing. We are working with businesses who have a lot of challenges for their business to be successful. We’re just trying to find solutions to those challenges.”

Milan recalls hard times such as working through things like the mill closure in Bucksport.

Also, brighter memories include bringing the Light up the Night holiday event to Orono.

But that’s not all he’s done.

“I’m sure all of your viewers are going to say the same thing, hey, that’s the don’t forget your rope guy.”

He’s right... we were.

“A friend asked me if I’d be willing to help out with that particular commercial,” he said. “I thought, jeez, this is going to be fun. I decided to take a stab at it, and it’s been fun. A few years ago, I was in Detroit in the airport and a guy walked up to me and said, hey, aren’t you that don’t forget your rope guy, and I thought, wow, I have finally arrived. If I’m recognized in Detroit, I must be doing something.”

Milan plans to keep busy lobster fishing with his son. He also plans to open a boat storage facility in Bucksport.

“I’m ending this week but I’m working today as hard as I was when I started decades ago.”

Sounds like it.

