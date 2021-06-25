Maine’s ban of polystyrene foam takes effect on July 1

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine environmental officials say the state’s ban on polystyrene foam disposable food containers will take effect on July 1.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection said the ban had been scheduled to go into effect on January 1, but was delayed because of disruption in packaging supplies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new rules apply to restaurants, stores and numerous other eating establishments.

Maine DEP said the rules also apply to workplace cafes, public and private schools, hospital cafeterias and other locations.

The agency said businesses that use the polystyrene foam should acquire alternatives for use in the future.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.