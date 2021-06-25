Advertisement

Maine’s ban of polystyrene foam takes effect on July 1

Maine ban on polystyrene containers takes effect July 1.
Maine ban on polystyrene containers takes effect July 1.(Hawaii News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine environmental officials say the state’s ban on polystyrene foam disposable food containers will take effect on July 1.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection said the ban had been scheduled to go into effect on January 1, but was delayed because of disruption in packaging supplies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new rules apply to restaurants, stores and numerous other eating establishments.

Maine DEP said the rules also apply to workplace cafes, public and private schools, hospital cafeterias and other locations.

The agency said businesses that use the polystyrene foam should acquire alternatives for use in the future.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials first responded to a report of a missing boy, identified as 4-year-old Sulaiman...
Missing 4-year-old boy found dead in Windham, police say
Maddox Williams
Medical examiner: Stockton Springs boy had fractured spine, internal bleeding at time of death
Jessica Williams
Stockton Springs woman charged with murder of her child
Dr. Nirav Shah
4 cases of Delta variant found in Maine so far
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Latest News

Maine State Police confirm they are investigating what appears to be a bank robbery in Corinth.
Police investigating robbery at Corinth credit union
The Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son made her initial court...
Maine mother accused of killing 3-year-old son held on $150,000 bail
Maine driver arrested driving 65 mph above the speed limit.
Speeding motorist who said passenger “had to go” arrested
Caribou and several other departments respond to fire just before midnight.
Caribou home destroyed by fire