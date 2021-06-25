Advertisement

Maine police look for woman missing for more than a week

Police said Friday morning that Heather Cote, 39, was last seen approximately 10 days ago by...
Police said Friday morning that Heather Cote, 39, was last seen approximately 10 days ago by friends in South Portland.(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police are looking for a woman who hasn’t been seen in more than a week.

Police said Friday morning that Heather Cote, 39, was last seen approximately 10 days ago by friends in South Portland.

It was not clear what she was doing when she was last seen or if she had a vehicle.

Anyone with information about where Cote might be should call South Portland Police Detective Scott Corbett at 207-874-8575.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials first responded to a report of a missing boy, identified as 4-year-old Sulaiman...
Missing 4-year-old boy found dead in Windham, police say
Maddox Williams
Medical examiner: Stockton Springs boy had fractured spine, internal bleeding at time of death
Jessica Williams
Stockton Springs woman charged with murder of her child
Dr. Nirav Shah
4 cases of Delta variant found in Maine so far
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Latest News

FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration...
EXPLAINER: How Maine is limiting evictions, providing relief
COLLINS
Sen. Collins gets another GOP rebuke for impeachment vote
Maine CDC data as of 6-25-21
Maine CDC reporting 36 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Maine ban on polystyrene containers takes effect July 1.
Maine’s ban of polystyrene foam takes effect on July 1