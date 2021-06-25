Advertisement

Maine mother accused of killing 3-year-old son held on $150,000 bail

Jessica Williams of Stockton Springs made her first court appearance Friday morning
The Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son made her initial court...
The Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son made her initial court appearance Friday morning.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WMTW) - The Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son made her initial court appearance Friday morning.

A judge ordered Jessica Williams held on $150,000 cash bail.

She is charged with murder in the death of her son, Maddox. She was also ordered to not have any contact with children under the age of 14 as well as a list of other people including Andrew Williams and Jason Trefethen.

Family members of the child were calling for justice. A van parked outside the courthouse had #Justice4Maddox written in the window.

According to court documents, when Williams and her mother brought Maddox to the hospital on June 20, he was not breathing and had no pulse. Doctors could not revive him.

The medical examiner ruled his death was due to multiple blunt force trauma.

Williams is scheduled to be back in court Oct. 28 for a status conference.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials first responded to a report of a missing boy, identified as 4-year-old Sulaiman...
Missing 4-year-old boy found dead in Windham, police say
Jessica Williams
Stockton Springs woman charged with murder of her child
Maddox Williams
Medical examiner: Stockton Springs boy had fractured spine, internal bleeding at time of death
Dr. Nirav Shah
4 cases of Delta variant found in Maine so far
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat

Latest News

Maine driver arrested driving 65 mph above the speed limit.
Speeding motorist who said passenger “had to go” arrested
Caribou and several other departments respond to fire just before midnight.
Caribou home destroyed by fire
Officials first responded to a report of a missing boy, identified as 4-year-old Sulaiman...
Missing 4-year-old boy found dead in Windham, police say
New court documents released in Waterville murder case
New York man pleads not guilty in shooting death of West Gardiner man