Maine CDC reporting 36 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 36 new cases of COVID-19 today - that’s the highest number of cases reported this week.

Two more Mainers have died with the virus, a resident of Androscoggin County and Penobscot County.

The deaths now stand at 858.

The highest increase is in Penobscot County with ten new cases.

Five counties report no increase.

Maine CDC data as of 6-25-21 (WABI)

