Advertisement

Maine CDC reporting 36 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Maine CDC data as of 6-25-21
Maine CDC data as of 6-25-21(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 36 new cases of COVID-19 today - that’s the highest number of cases reported this week.

Two more Mainers have died with the virus, a resident of Androscoggin County and Penobscot County.

The deaths now stand at 858.

The highest increase is in Penobscot County with ten new cases.

Five counties report no increase.

Maine CDC data as of 6-25-21
Maine CDC data as of 6-25-21(WABI)

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials first responded to a report of a missing boy, identified as 4-year-old Sulaiman...
Missing 4-year-old boy found dead in Windham, police say
Maddox Williams
Medical examiner: Stockton Springs boy had fractured spine, internal bleeding at time of death
Jessica Williams
Stockton Springs woman charged with murder of her child
Dr. Nirav Shah
4 cases of Delta variant found in Maine so far
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Latest News

FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration...
EXPLAINER: How Maine is limiting evictions, providing relief
COLLINS
Sen. Collins gets another GOP rebuke for impeachment vote
Police said Friday morning that Heather Cote, 39, was last seen approximately 10 days ago by...
Maine police look for woman missing for more than a week
Maine ban on polystyrene containers takes effect July 1.
Maine’s ban of polystyrene foam takes effect on July 1