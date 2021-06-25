The Humidity Sticking Around. Dangerous Heat Early Next Week.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds & light showers will stick around for the rest of this evening thanks to a disturbance sitting in the Gulf of Maine. Mostly cloudy skies tonight with light drizzle and areas of fog developing especially along the coast. Lows will stay in the 50s & 60s.

Warmer and more humid air will move into the region as the weekend progresses. There will be the chance of some afternoon showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon with the best chance being for areas north and west of Bangor. Highs Saturday will be in the 70s to around 80° with dewpoints climbing into the mid 60s. A warm front will push northward through the state Saturday night allowing even warmer and more humid air to move in for Sunday. Mostly cloudy, warm and humid Sunday with high temperatures in the 80s to near 90° inland and near 80° along the coast. Dew points will reach the mid to upper 60s. There will be the chance of some showers & storms mainly over the north & west.

Dew points reaching close to 70° by late weekend & early next week. (WABI)

Monday will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for interior locations as highs will reach the upper 80s to mid 90s and when combined with dewpoints potentially in the low 70s, will make it feel like it is in the mid to upper 90s. Closer to the coast it will not be as warm, but highs will still be close to 80° and humid. Monday will have a mixture of sun & clouds and the chance of a few afternoon showers and storms.

Dangerous heat with heat index values close to the triple digits. (WABI)

Tuesday will be another hot & humid day, but not as warm as Monday. Inland highs will be in the 80s and low 90s. Closer to the coast highs will be near 80°. Dew points will be slightly lower mainly in the mid to upper 60s. Expect almost daily chance of showers & storms. No significant rain expected, but still a passing shower or storm could be possible. The humidity also sticks around through late next week.

No widespread rain, but a daily chance of hit or miss showers will be possible into next week. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, drizzle and areas of fog. Lows in the 50s & 60s. SSE wind around 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Humidity climbing with mostly cloudy skies. Late day showers & storms possible. Highs near 80° inland and in the 70s near the coast. South wind 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Another warm & humid day with highs in the 80s inland and 70s near the coast. Mainly overcast skies and a few showers possible to the north & west.

MONDAY: FIRST ALERT DAY. Hot & humid inland. Highs will be in the 80s & 90s with potential heat index values above 95°. Coastal areas will still be humid, but will have highs in the 70s & low 80s.

TUESDAY: Still hot & humid. Not as bad as Monday. Inland highs near 90°. Closer to the coast in the 70s. Dew points will be slightly lower.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.