Former Dover-Foxcroft police chief indicted by grand jury

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The former Dover-Foxcroft Police Chief accused of choking a woman he’d had an affair with has been indicted by a Piscataquis County Grand Jury.

Ryan Reardon, 47, is charged with Aggravated Assault, Domestic Violence Assault, and Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon.

He resigned from his position in October.

Court documents reveal Reardon got into an argument in September with the woman, choked her, and threw her to the floor.

She told authorities he blamed her for ruining his life, saying he was going to lose his job.

Court documents also reveal he tried to strangle her again, came at her with a gun, then put the gun in his mouth.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.