Advertisement

EXPLAINER: How Maine is limiting evictions, providing relief

FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration...
FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration extended the temporary ban on evictions and foreclosures for another month Thursday, June 24, 2021, as many continue to struggle to rebound from the pandemic. The CDC says that this is intended to be the final extension of the eviction moratorium.(KEYC Photo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The end of tenant protections by July 31 has raised concerns about a spike in evictions in Maine.

The state is awaiting an additional $150 million in federal relief that will be funneled by MaineHousing into rental assistance programs run by community action programs.

People left homeless face a tough tight housing market.

The Maine Association of Realtors reports that the median home value has grown by double digits every month starting last summer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials first responded to a report of a missing boy, identified as 4-year-old Sulaiman...
Missing 4-year-old boy found dead in Windham, police say
Maddox Williams
Medical examiner: Stockton Springs boy had fractured spine, internal bleeding at time of death
Jessica Williams
Stockton Springs woman charged with murder of her child
Dr. Nirav Shah
4 cases of Delta variant found in Maine so far
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Latest News

COLLINS
Sen. Collins gets another GOP rebuke for impeachment vote
Maine CDC data as of 6-25-21
Maine CDC reporting 36 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Police said Friday morning that Heather Cote, 39, was last seen approximately 10 days ago by...
Maine police look for woman missing for more than a week
Maine ban on polystyrene containers takes effect July 1.
Maine’s ban of polystyrene foam takes effect on July 1