Drought conditions rapidly expanding in Maine

Most of the state is now in moderate drought with part of Central Maine in severe drought
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAY, Maine (WMTW) — Drought conditions are rapidly expanding in Maine, despite a little recent rain.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday, the entire state is in some sort of drought condition. That includes 70% of the state in moderate drought and 7% of the state in severe drought. Only the area along the eastern border of Maine with Canada is still considered only abnormally dry.

Severe drought developed in central Maine, where soil moisture and streamflow decreased and short-term precipitation deficits grew.

The severe drought area includes southern Somerset County and western Penobscot County, including places like Bangor and Skowhegan.

Portland is at a rainfall deficit of 8.17 inches for the year. Augusta is short 6.59 inches and Gray has a rainfall deficit of 8.58 inches for the year.

In New Hampshire, where moderate drought covers the northern half of the state, some utilities are enacting mandatory usage restrictions on outdoor watering.

It is not just New England dealing with growing drought concerns. The latest map for the country shows deepening exceptional drought across the southwest and western United States. Serious concerns are also developing in the croplands of the upper midwest.

