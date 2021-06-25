Child Welfare Ombudsman calls on reform given several child deaths in Maine

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A judge set bail Friday at $150,000 for a Stockton Springs woman charged with murdering her 3-year-old son.

This, along with three other deaths of young children in the last month, has sparked a call for reform by several groups across the state.

35-year-old Jessica Williams, who has asked the court to refer to her as Jessica Trefethen, made her first court appearance Friday in Belfast.

Besides a $150,000 bail, she’s not allowed contact with any children under the age of 14 as well as a list of several people.

“The defendant had an initial appearance today on the complaint. No plea will be taken at an initial appearance because we have to go through the grand jury process,” said Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea.

According to court documents, when Trefethen and her mother brought 3-year-old Maddox Williams to the hospital last Sunday, he was not breathing and had no pulse.

The medical examiner says he died of multiple blunt force trauma.

An autopsy shows Maddox has a fractured spine and internal bleeding in his abdomen and brain.

Family members gathered at court, calling for justice - a van in the parking lot showed #JusticeForMaddox on a window.

They’ve also set up a go fund me account to pay for funeral expenses and more.

“I’m not sure you can ever compare the death of a child with the death of another child because each and every one is different and involves the life of someone who was very young and innocent,” Zainea said.

Maddox is the fifth child under the age of five to die in Maine since the beginning of June.

DHHS has hired Casey Family Programs to help with their investigation of the recent child deaths and to look at existing child safety policies.

The Child Welfare Ombudsman say they have consistently found serious practice issues that directly affect child safety.

They will review the cases for at least three of the deaths.

“I think it is a red flag but I think that it doesn’t actually change my opinion. I think that we’ve been sort of headed in the wrong direction for a while now, and I think that reform needs to happen in a more targeted way to the practice areas that we’re seeing problems with,” said Child Welfare Ombudsman Christine Alberi.

Alberi says the issues they’ve seen typically come from lack of ongoing assessment of families.

“I think the most important thing is if you have any questions about whether or not a child is unsafe it’s absolutely the right decision to call the hotline. There’s no penalty for it, you can be wrong and it’s okay,” Alberi said.

State Senator Bill Diamond of Windham, who had proposed a bill to create a separate Department of Child and Family Services that was opposed by DHHS, released a statement saying in part, “There is no excuse for our continued inaction on child welfare reform – children are losing their lives as a result.”

He went on to say, “The deaths of these three young children prove that our past actions have not been sufficient.”

If you are worried about the safety of a child, you can call the DHHS hotline at 1-800-452-1999.

