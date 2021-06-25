Caribou home destroyed by fire

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Investigators with the Maine State Fire Marshals office are looking for the cause of a house fire in Caribou.

It happened Wednesday night on the Van Buren Road.

Officials say no one was injured as the home was vacant.

The Caribou Fire Department was on the scene for much of Thursday.

We’re told the fire is under control but could burn for a couple of days.

