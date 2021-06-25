Advertisement

Caribou home destroyed by fire

Officials say no one was injured as the home was vacant.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Investigators with the Maine State Fire Marshals office are looking for the cause of a house fire in Caribou.

It happened Wednesday night on the Van Buren Road.

Officials say no one was injured as the home was vacant.

The Caribou Fire Department was on the scene for much of Thursday.

We’re told the fire is under control but could burn for a couple of days.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Williams
Stockton Springs woman charged with murder of her child
Dr. Nirav Shah
4 cases of Delta variant found in Maine so far
Latest coronavirus case data released by Maine CDC
2 more Mainers died with COVID-19, 21 new cases
Police lights
Police investigating 3-year-old’s death in Stockton Springs
Miss Maine USA 2021 VeronicaIris Bates
Air Force veteran, mental health advocate crowned Miss Maine USA

Latest News

Officials first responded to a report of a missing boy, identified as 4-year-old Sulaiman...
Missing 4-year-old boy found dead in Windham, police say
New court documents released in Waterville murder case
New York man pleads not guilty in shooting death of West Gardiner man
Ryan Reardon was arrested Wednesday night, according to officials.
Former Dover-Foxcroft police chief indicted by grand jury
LIFEGUARD
Beth Pancoe Pool trains lifeguards ahead of summer opening