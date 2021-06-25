Augusta man sentenced for robbing multiple businesses in 2019

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An Augusta man has been sentenced to four and a half years behind bars for robbing several businesses in 2019.

According to court records, 39-year-old Barry Grant robbed four different businesses in Augusta at knife point.

Each time, he fled with cash.

Grant pleaded guilty in 2019.

He was also ordered to pay almost $2,000 dollars in restitution.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.