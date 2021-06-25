Augusta man sentenced for robbing multiple businesses in 2019
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An Augusta man has been sentenced to four and a half years behind bars for robbing several businesses in 2019.
According to court records, 39-year-old Barry Grant robbed four different businesses in Augusta at knife point.
Each time, he fled with cash.
Grant pleaded guilty in 2019.
He was also ordered to pay almost $2,000 dollars in restitution.
