Weekly certifications for state unemployment at pandemic-low in Maine

MDOL partnering with ID.me for increased fraud prevention
Maine unemployment update
Maine unemployment update
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - In an effort to increase fraud prevention, the Maine Department of Labor is partnering with ID.me. It’s a secure national portal that helps detect fraudulent unemployment claims. Anyone who needs to provide proof of their identity will be notified through their online account and by mail.

Meanwhile, the MDOL reports roughly 1,500 initial claims for state unemployment were filed for the week ending June 19th. That’s the highest level in two months.

Continued claims, however, are steadily dropping.

Weekly certifications for state jobless benefits fell below 10,000 for the first time since March of last year.

The MDOL says overall continued claims are down about 1,000 from the previous week.

Maine unemployment update for week ending June 19th
Maine unemployment update for week ending June 19th(WABI)

