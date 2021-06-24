U.S. Marshals arrest wanted Maine man in Virginia

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - U-S Marshals Service announced today they have arrested a Maine man wanted for sexually assaulting a minor.

25-year-old Oscar Geovanny Melgar-Flores was arrested yesterday in Virginia after Virginia police surveyed his home.

According to officials, Melgar-Flores alledgedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in April of this year in Maine.

They say he fled to Virginia after the victim’s parents alerted local law enforcement.

Shortly after, police in Baltimore, Maryland found his abandoned vehicle.

At an unknown later date, police say Meglar-Flores returned to Maine to pick up his 17-year-old girlfriend and their 11-month-old daughter.

He currently faces three felony charges from the incident.

