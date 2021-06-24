A Spectacular Day Ahead!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide just to our east today bringing some warmer, more seasonable air back into the region as our wind shifts to the south. Expect plenty of sunshine today with highs in the 70s. Humidity will remain comfortable today as well. Skies will start clear tonight followed by increasing clouds late. Lows will drop back to the mid-40s to low 50s.

The southerly flow will begin to usher more humid air into the region tomorrow. A weak disturbance is forecast to move along the New England Coast Friday bringing us more cloudiness and the chance for some scattered showers. The best chance of any scattered showers will be for areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. Areas to the north will see a bit more sunshine. As a result, northern areas will be the warmer spots Friday with highs in the low to mid-70s from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln northward while areas south of there will be cooler due to the increased cloud cover and chance of showers with highs in the mid-60s to near 70°. A south/southwest flow will usher warmer and more humid air into the region as the weekend progresses. Another disturbance approaching the area Saturday will bring us a chance for some afternoon showers and possibly a few thunderstorms with the best chance being over the northern half of the state. It will be warmer and more humid Saturday. Highs will reach the mid-70s to low 80s Saturday afternoon. Warmer and more humid air will continue to move in on Sunday. Low pressure approaching from the west will keep the chance of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms in the forecast for Sunday with the best chance being over northern locations. Otherwise... expect a mostly cloudy, warm and humid Sunday with high temperatures in the 80s inland and near 80° along the coast. It looks very warm, if not hot, and very humid for at least the first half of next week with high pressure off the East Coast. Each of the days Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday will have the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up.

After a brief break in the sticky conditions form early this week, it looks like humidity will make a return to the state this weekend and stick around through much of next week. (WABI)

After a comfortable day today... the summertime heat and humidity will be returning to the forecast especially later this weekend into next week. (WABI)

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear start with increasing clouds late especially closer to the coast. Lows between 45°-53°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, brightest north. Scattered showers possible for areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. Highs in the mid-60s to near 70° closer to the coast, low to mid-70s north. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and more humid. A few showers possible, maybe a thunderstorm especially across the northern half of the state. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s, coolest along the coast.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, very warm and humid. Showers and a few thunderstorms possible especially across the north. Highs near 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland.

Monday: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs near 80° along the coast 80s to low 90s inland.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.