Penquis to offer Front Porch Project training

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In the last month Maine has seen four children under the age of five die from accidents or serious injuries.

“We find that people have been concerned for a child and they thought about getting involved but they just weren’t sure how to and sometimes after the fact they think about well why didn’t I get involved,” said Christine McMillen, program manager for the PENQUIS prevention council.

The project is funded by the Maine Children’s Trust on behalf of Marissa Kennedy, a 10-year-old tragically lost to child abuse in 2018.

Penquis will be holding a virtual training on July 7th from 9 a.m. to 1p.m.

“During the training we increase awareness of the importance of prevention and how to protect children and support families, we help increase individuals comfort levels with approaching situations that might be unsafe or uncomfortable,” said McMillen.

CEO of Penquis Kara Hay says this training and the programs that they offer are for everyone.

“Parenting is hard. And there are a whole lot of parents our there who don’t have families who can help, who don’t have parents that can help and we know that to help make sure all children are healthy and thriving it’s going to take every community member,” Hay said.

Christine McMillen says the training is based on evidence that when communities support each other we are all better for it.

“If you’re ever concerned just reach out and be a friend, be a neighbor, and support people,” McMillen said.

The link to register can be found here.

