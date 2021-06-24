New Brewer Business offers sensory play for kids

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A new business in Brewer will clean up your mess.

Messology, a sensory play area for kids of all ages, opens up next month at their North Main Street location.

They offer wet and dry sensory play.

They have lots of toys and things you can turn into toys like rice and beans.

You can fling paint, draw with chalk, and so much more.

Coming out of the worst of the pandemic, the Owner of Messology says this provides critical socializing and playtime for kids.

”Just being so secluded and there’s been no group play, and there’s really been no touching and feeling of things. Kids need that, they desire that. They have to have that for their developmental growth. My son has a mild sensory processing disorder, and he thrives when he has some sort of sensory play during the day,” said Erika Martin-Booker, the Owner.

They officially open on July 5th.

This Saturday, they are holding a bike rodeo.

They’ll help kids learn how to safely ride a bike and avoid dangers on the streets.

That will be held in their parking lot from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

