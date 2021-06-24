Advertisement

Medical examiner: Stockton Springs boy had fractured spine, internal bleeding at time of death

Jessica Williams
Jessica Williams
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WMTW) - Court documents have revealed the severity of the injuries a boy suffered before his death, allegedly at the hands of his mother.

Jessica Williams of Stockton Springs is charged with murdering her 3-year-old son, Maddox.

According to court documents, when Williams and her mother brought Maddox to the hospital on June 20, he was not breathing and had no pulse. Doctors could not revive him.

An autopsy found several injuries on Maddox’s body, including a fractured spine and internal bleeding in his abdomen and brain. He was also missing three teeth, according to the autopsy report.

The medical examiner ruled Maddox’s death non-accidental and was caused by multiple blunt-force trauma.

Three other children, all younger than five, have died in Maine this month.

Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services announced it is investigating those deaths and has hired an outside organization to help with that investigation.

