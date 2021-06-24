Advertisement

Manhunt underway for suspect after officer found shot in the head in Fla.

By NEWS 13 ORLANDO Staffa
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (NEWS 13 ORLANDO) - A manhunt is underway in Florida after a Daytona Beach police officer was shot in the head.

Police say the 26-year-old officer radioed in that he was investigating a suspicious incident.

When he stopped responding on his radio, more officers were dispatched to the scene and they found him on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The officer was hospitalized. The police chief says he’s undergone a “successful surgery” but remains in critical condition.

More than 500 officers from various agencies are now looking for the suspect, who’s considered armed and dangerous.

Police say the suspect, 29-year-old Othal Wallace, may be driving a gray 2016 Honda HR-V.

There’s a $100,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Copyright 2021 NEWS 13 ORLANDO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Williams
Stockton Springs woman charged with murder of her child
Latest coronavirus case data released by Maine CDC
2 more Mainers died with COVID-19, 21 new cases
Dr. Nirav Shah
4 cases of Delta variant found in Maine so far
Police lights
Police investigating 3-year-old’s death in Stockton Springs
Miss Maine USA 2021 VeronicaIris Bates
Air Force veteran, mental health advocate crowned Miss Maine USA

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is...
US blocks solar components from China over labor abuses
Condo resident Barry Cohen was shocked by what he saw when he looked down the hallway Thursday...
Condo collapse: Resident says he looked down hall 'and there was nothing there'
Child tax credit expansion payments are coming to Americans
Child tax credit expansion payments are coming to Americans
The damaged building is seen at dawn in Surfside, Fla., on Thursday.
Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; at least 1 person dead, 35 rescued
Maine unemployment update
Weekly certifications for state unemployment at pandemic-low in Maine