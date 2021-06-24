Advertisement

Maine lifts barrier to bringing child sex abuse suits

Maine lifts barrier to bringing child sex abuse suits.
Maine lifts barrier to bringing child sex abuse suits.(WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine has lifted a barrier to lawsuits by people who were sexually abused when they were children.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills signed into law that eliminates that made a previous bill eliminating the statute of limitations retroactive, meaning victims can now bring lawsuits over older cases.

In 2000, Maine eliminated the statute of limitations for those lawsuits but the policy was not retroactive, so victims whose claims had expired still could not bring older cases forward.

Rep. Lori Gramlich, a social worker and survivor of childhood sexual abuse, says she saw this bill as an opportunity to give others a chance to be heard.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Williams
Stockton Springs woman charged with murder of her child
Latest coronavirus case data released by Maine CDC
2 more Mainers died with COVID-19, 21 new cases
Dr. Nirav Shah
4 cases of Delta variant found in Maine so far
Police lights
Police investigating 3-year-old’s death in Stockton Springs
Miss Maine USA 2021 VeronicaIris Bates
Air Force veteran, mental health advocate crowned Miss Maine USA

Latest News

School choice
High court to rule whether to hear Maine school choice case
Maine DHHS announces action plan following death of children.
Maine DHHS announces action plan following deaths of multiple children
Maine unemployment update
Weekly certifications for state unemployment at pandemic-low in Maine
Newly released coronavirus cases by the Maine CDC
12 new coronavirus cases in Maine, no new deaths