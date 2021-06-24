Maine lifts barrier to bringing child sex abuse suits.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine has lifted a barrier to lawsuits by people who were sexually abused when they were children.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills signed into law that eliminates that made a previous bill eliminating the statute of limitations retroactive, meaning victims can now bring lawsuits over older cases.

In 2000, Maine eliminated the statute of limitations for those lawsuits but the policy was not retroactive, so victims whose claims had expired still could not bring older cases forward.

Rep. Lori Gramlich, a social worker and survivor of childhood sexual abuse, says she saw this bill as an opportunity to give others a chance to be heard.

