Maine governor vetoes bill to shutter youth detention center

(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Governor Janet Mills has vetoed a bill to close the state’s only youth detention center, her office announced Thursday, creating an obstacle for those who want to close the facility.

Mills is a former prosecutor and attorney general.

She called the bill to close the Long Creek Youth Center in South Portland “simplistic solution to a complex issue.”

She also said she remains committed to bringing “necessary change” to the juvenile justice system.

The bill was sent to the governor’s desk after a 19-15 vote in the Senate that was far shy of a two-thirds majority needed to overcome a veto.

