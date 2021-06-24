Advertisement

Maine governor vetoes bill to curb foreign vote influence

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s governor said Thursday she has vetoed a bill that was designed to curb foreign influence in statewide votes.

Supporters say the proposal was specifically designed to protect the integrity of public referendums in Maine.

The bill, which passed the Maine Legislature, would stop businesses and other groups in which a foreign government has an interest of at least 10% from making contributions or expenditures to influence a citizen referendum.

Governor Mills cited numerous reasons why she vetoed the bill. One of her reasons was that businesses with foreign investments include major employers in Maine.

