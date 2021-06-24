Advertisement

Maine CDC preparing for possibility of COVID-19 booster

Awaiting word following national meetings this week.
COVID-19 booster needed?
COVID-19 booster needed?
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - If you have received a COVID-19 vaccine, are you going to need a booster at some point in the future?

There still are no answers to that question.

The head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, says the decision on whether or not COVID-19 boosters will be necessary will come from higher authorities.Having said that, he and his team are still making sure they have enough doses of vaccine on hand if they are needed.

“We are starting the process of thinking about and planning for boosters,” said Shah. “That doesn’t mean they’re coming. I just don’t want to be caught on the short end if they do come. I’d rather plan and not have boosters then not plan and then have them sprung upon us.”

Shah says meetings are taking place at a national level this week where plans for boosters, among others things, will be discussed.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Williams
Stockton Springs woman charged with murder of her child
Latest coronavirus case data released by Maine CDC
2 more Mainers died with COVID-19, 21 new cases
Dr. Nirav Shah
4 cases of Delta variant found in Maine so far
Police lights
Police investigating 3-year-old’s death in Stockton Springs
Miss Maine USA 2021 VeronicaIris Bates
Air Force veteran, mental health advocate crowned Miss Maine USA

Latest News

43 years of public service.
Milan retires
You can fling paint, draw with chalk, and so much more.
New Brewer Business offers sensory play for kids
The Beth Pancoe Pool in Bangor is set to open for the season Friday..
Beth Pancoe Pool trains lifeguards ahead of summer opening
School choice
High court to rule whether to hear Maine school choice case