High court to rule whether to hear Maine school choice case

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court are deciding whether to hear a case filed by Maine families who want to use a state tuition program to send their children to religious schools.

The case concerns a Maine Department of Education rule that allows families who live in towns that don’t have public schools to receive tuition to send their children to the public or private school of their choosing.

The program excludes religious schools.

The justices were slated to meet to consider whether to hear the case on Thursday.

