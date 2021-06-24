Hampden Academy student musicians fundraise for live concert at Universal Studios next year

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Students musicians from Hampden Academy offered a live performance Wednesday night

The Jazz Bands and Show Choir put on a show featuring music from Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind and Fire and more.

Wednesday’s concert was a fundraiser set with a lofty goal.

They’re looking to raise $100,000 between now and the end of the year through concerts and other fundraising efforts.

The money will help students perform live at Universal Studios in Orlando next April.

With mask restrictions being lifted and the weather warming up, these kids can finally play their music.

”After the year that they’ve had with COVID, at the beginning of the school year they could not play their instruments inside. They’d have to play them outside, which in a Maine winter is just not going to happen. Then they could play them inside and they had to be in bags and they had bell covers and had to wear masks while they played their instruments. So it’s really been a rough year on musicians. Again they get to take this trip once every four years so for these students it really means a lot to them,” said Nancy Fenders, President of the Hampden Academy Music Association.

They are also holding an online auction as another fundraiser.

With plenty of local gift cards, gift baskets, and even $6,500 towards your kids braces from Smile Docs in Brewer.

The auction closes on July 11th.

