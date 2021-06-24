Clear Skies For Part Of The Night. More Clouds & Some Showers Friday.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to move off towards the east. This will bring us clear skies for the first half of the night. A disturbance moving up the east coast will bring clouds & even a few showers for coastal and some interior spots by Friday morning. Lows will be in the 40s & low 50s.

For Friday, clouds will be on the rise. Far interior locations especially in the mountains will hold on to the sunshine longer and will have slightly warmer highs in the 70s. Closer to the coast, highs will be in the 60s. Showers will also be possible for areas along and east of the Interstate. By the afternoon, dew points will be climbing and the humidity will start to make a return.

The weekend will consist of more cloud cover, increased humidity and the chance for showers & storms. Best chance of any moisture will stay to the north & west. Saturday will have highs ranging from the 60s along the coast to the mid 70s inland. A warm front will move through during the morning helping to advect moisture into the region increasing the humidity. A cold front will stall out to the west and will bring a few late day showers. By Sunday, highs will be in the 70s & 80s and the humidity will be even more noticeable.

Dew points return to the 60s & 70s through the weekend. Sticky & humid conditions should be expected. (WABI)

Early next week will have the worst of the heat & humidity. Monday will have interior locations in the upper 80s & low 90s. This combined with the humidity could result in a First Alert Day for heat index values above 95°. Will hold off for now as clouds & some showers could prevent this. Expect the humidity & daily chance of showers to continue through next week.

Hot & Humid conditions will lead to potential Heat Index values about 95°. This would result in a First Alert Day. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Clear skies to start. Clouds move in after midnight. Lows in the 40s & 50s with a SE wind around 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds & even a few showers closer to the coast. Highs will range from the 60s coastal to the low 70s inland. SE wind around 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: The humidity returns along with warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s & 70s with mostly cloudy skies. A few showers will be possible to the north & west.

SUNDAY: Another warm & humid day with highs in the 70s & 80s. Mainly overcast skies and a few showers possible.

MONDAY: Hot & humid inland. Highs will be in the 80s & 90s with potential heat index values above 95°. Coastal areas will still be humid, but will have highs in the 70s & low 80s.

