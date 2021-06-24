Challenger Learning Center offering camp scholarships thanks generous donation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Challenger Learning Center is offering a new summer camp scholarship opportunity thanks to a 15-thousand dollar donation from the Cole Land Transportation Museum.

Starting immediately they will offer full and partial scholarships as well as three free rocket building programs for kids and their families.

One is an in person astronaut summer camp for middle school students in grades five through eight.

They also offer virtual STEM camps for grades K through five.

Organizers say this is a great way to get Maine students who are not local to Bangor involved in camp,” said

”We have the most scholarship money we have ever had before to offer to Maine students to be able to come to our STEM camps, I mean this is amazing.”

“As a father of two daughters, you know, I’ve always told them to follow their dreams and if your dream is to become an engineer and build the next best bridge or be the next female astronaut then go for it. So that’s what we’re hoping that we see happen with our partnership with the Challenger Learning Center,” said

The rocket programs will be held July 8th from 9 a.m. to12 p.m., July 9th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and July 29th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To register for a scholarship or attend a rocket program you can visit astronaut.org

