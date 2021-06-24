Advertisement

Challenger Learning Center offering camp scholarships thanks generous donation

The Cole Land Transportation Museum gave the center $15,000 for full and partial scholarships.
Challenger Learning Center Summer Camps
Challenger Learning Center Summer Camps(Hannah Messier)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Challenger Learning Center is offering a new summer camp scholarship opportunity thanks to a 15-thousand dollar donation from the Cole Land Transportation Museum.

Starting immediately they will offer full and partial scholarships as well as three free rocket building programs for kids and their families.

One is an in person astronaut summer camp for middle school students in grades five through eight.

They also offer virtual STEM camps for grades K through five.

Organizers say this is a great way to get Maine students who are not local to Bangor involved in camp,” said

”We have the most scholarship money we have ever had before to offer to Maine students to be able to come to our STEM camps, I mean this is amazing.”

“As a father of two daughters, you know, I’ve always told them to follow their dreams and if your dream is to become an engineer and build the next best bridge or be the next female astronaut then go for it. So that’s what we’re hoping that we see happen with our partnership with the Challenger Learning Center,” said

The rocket programs will be held July 8th from 9 a.m. to12 p.m., July 9th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and July 29th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To register for a scholarship or attend a rocket program you can visit astronaut.org

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Williams
Stockton Springs woman charged with murder of her child
Dr. Nirav Shah
4 cases of Delta variant found in Maine so far
Latest coronavirus case data released by Maine CDC
2 more Mainers died with COVID-19, 21 new cases
Police lights
Police investigating 3-year-old’s death in Stockton Springs
Miss Maine USA 2021 VeronicaIris Bates
Air Force veteran, mental health advocate crowned Miss Maine USA

Latest News

Penquis
Penquis to offer Front Porch Project training
Good Shepherd Food Bank
Good Shepherd Food Bank handing out free summer lunches to kids
United Way of Eastern Maine
United Way Eastern Maine kicks off United Week of Action
United Way
United Week of Action encourages you to get involved with your community