Beth Pancoe Pool trains lifeguards ahead of summer opening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Opening Friday, the public is in good hands with these lifeguards at Pancoe Pool.

All Thursday morning, these lifeguards in training went through different emergency scenarios, how to identify them, and how to act.

“So, how they respond in a real situation. It’s always good to do these things to brush up on skills and polish them up so that in that event when the adrenaline is pumping and you’re a little bit stressed, you have something to fall back on. Something that is kind of ingrained in you,” said Logan Christian, Pool Supervisor.

Beginning with preventing an emergency, to responding to one, at a moment’s notice.

One of their drills is called a passive submerged victim.

“They’re under the water. In this event, they haven’t been breathing, they have no pulse, and it’s very imperative that they get them out of the water,” said Christian.

But you can also help when you and your family come to visit.

“Anyone can help prevent these things. Parents watching their kids in the water, making sure they’re being safe, and not just leaving them unattended,” said Christian.

“So, parents need to watch their kids in the pool as well. You know, the lifeguards are here to save lives, but they’re not here to babysit your kids,” said Debbie Gendreau, Assistant Parks and Recreation Director.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.