Alfond Municipal Pool Complex Opens in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Mid Maine Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday for the Alfond Municipal Pool Complex in Waterville.

Greg Powell, Executive Chairman for the Harold Alfond Foundation, spoke at the ceremony.

”When I was a kid, I lived two or three streets up from here, and in the summers, you could always hear the kids playing and splashing in this pool.”

He thanked city officials and contractors for their hard work. Former City Manager Michael Roy says the project reflects the strong commitment the Alfond Foundation has to Waterville.

“I often tell people that the renaissance that we’ve been experiencing really started in the year 1999 when that facility was built.”

The pool sits just next door to the Harold and Bibby Alfond Youth Center. The four million dollar project was largely funded by the Alfond Foundation.

“To say that it’s a renovation kind of doesn’t do it justice because it’s a new facility.” says Waterville Director of Public Works and Recreation Matt Skehan. “The slides were built in 2019, just opening for a full season this year. All the equipment, the filtration system, the pumps, the liner, the shade structure, the kiddie pool, it’s all new.”

“It’s the best municipal pool and slide structure you can find in Maine.” said Roy.

Powell spoke of the commitment Waterville has to children. “Harold Alfond used to say our kids are our future, and the way a community treats its kids, the way it provides for them tells you everything about their heart, their soul, their ambition, and what they can do.”

The facility is open through August 22nd with both season and day passes available with a discount for residents of Waterville. You can find out more information on their Facebook page.

“It’s really wonderful, and I don’t know about you, but I feel like taking a swim.” Powell said at the end of the ceremony.

