12 new coronavirus cases in Maine, no new deaths
16 patients in critical care, 5 on ventilators according to Maine CDC
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maine (WABI) - 10 counties in our state are reporting no increase in cases of coronavirus.
Just 12 new cases overall being reported by the Maine CDC and no new deaths.
Overall, cases of the virus stand at 68,889.
Of those, 50,385 are confirmed by the CDC.
The number of deaths remains at 856 since the pandemic began.
16 patients with COVID-19 are in critical care. 5 are on ventilators.
Washington County showing 2 new cases, 1 in Kennebec,
The highest increase is three new cases in York County.
