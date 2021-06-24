Advertisement

12 new coronavirus cases in Maine, no new deaths

16 patients in critical care, 5 on ventilators according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Newly released coronavirus cases by the Maine CDC
Newly released coronavirus cases by the Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 10 counties in our state are reporting no increase in cases of coronavirus.

Just 12 new cases overall being reported by the Maine CDC and no new deaths.

Overall, cases of the virus stand at 68,889.

Of those, 50,385 are confirmed by the CDC.

The number of deaths remains at 856 since the pandemic began.

16 patients with COVID-19 are in critical care. 5 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC(WABI TV)

Washington County showing 2 new cases, 1 in Kennebec,

The highest increase is three new cases in York County.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Williams
Stockton Springs woman charged with murder of her child
Latest coronavirus case data released by Maine CDC
2 more Mainers died with COVID-19, 21 new cases
Dr. Nirav Shah
4 cases of Delta variant found in Maine so far
Police lights
Police investigating 3-year-old’s death in Stockton Springs
Miss Maine USA 2021 VeronicaIris Bates
Air Force veteran, mental health advocate crowned Miss Maine USA

Latest News

Maine unemployment update
Weekly certifications for state unemployment at pandemic-low in Maine
The money will help students perform live at Universal Studios in Orlando next April.
Hampden Academy student musicians fundraise for live concert at Universal Studios next year
U.S. Marshals arrest wanted Maine man in Virginia
Pencil
Report released on program helping kids in Maine aspire to greater career, life opportunities