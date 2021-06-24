12 new coronavirus cases in Maine, no new deaths

Newly released coronavirus cases by the Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 10 counties in our state are reporting no increase in cases of coronavirus.

Just 12 new cases overall being reported by the Maine CDC and no new deaths.

Overall, cases of the virus stand at 68,889.

Of those, 50,385 are confirmed by the CDC.

The number of deaths remains at 856 since the pandemic began.

16 patients with COVID-19 are in critical care. 5 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC (WABI TV)

Washington County showing 2 new cases, 1 in Kennebec,

The highest increase is three new cases in York County.

