Yard sale supporting local nonprofits

Pillars Community Outreach
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for some good yard sale deals, consider stopping in Fairfield this Saturday.

You’ll also be supporting local nonprofits.

Pillars Community Outreach provides mental and behavioral health care in the Fairfield area.

They saw the impact of the pandemic on nonprofits and wanted to find a way to give back.

A large collection of donated goods will be sold to support local fire, police, and veterans organizations as well as a church and food bank.

”The donations have been coming from individuals throughout the county. We’ve had the signs out, we’ve had flyers out for about a month, and people have been stopping in making donations,” said Rusty Briggs, Pillars Community Outreach.

“Everyone needs a little extra help no matter who you are. Everyone has low points, everyone has hard times. I think that giving back to the community is very important,” said Miranda Maciel, Pillars Community Outreach.

The sale runs this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot at 121 Main St. in Fairfield.

