Sunshine & Comfortable Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the state today bringing us a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the in the mid-60s to low 70s. Skies will be clear tonight and with light winds and the cooler air mass in place, we’re in for a cool night with temperatures dropping to the 40s for overnight lows.

The area of high pressure will slide just to our east for Thursday and Friday bringing some warmer air back into the region as our wind shifts to the south/southwest. Expect plenty of sunshine Thursday and highs in the 70s. Humidity will remain comfortable Thursday as well. The southerly flow will begin to usher more humid air into the region on Friday. Computer models are hinting at a weak disturbance moving along the New England Coast Friday which would bring us a bit more cloudiness Friday especially areas closer to the coast while northern locales see more sunshine. There’s a chance of a few isolated showers along the coast as well. Temperatures Friday will be in the 70s for most spots, maybe a few upper 60s along the coast. Warmer and more humid air will move in for the weekend. A cold front approaching the area Saturday could bring a few showers into western parts of the state during the afternoon and evening otherwise it looks to be mainly dry Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s along the coast and upper 70s to low 80s inland. The cold front will stall out to our west on Sunday. With it nearby, we may see some more showers and thunderstorms effecting northern and western parts of the state during the day Sunday. Otherwise it looks like another mostly cloudy day. It will be warm and humid with highs near 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. The warm and humid weather will continue early next week.

Today: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs between 66°-74°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows in the 40s. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower possible along the coast. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s along the coast and 70s to around 80° inland.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and more humid. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s, coolest along the coast.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Showers possible especially across the north. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s, coolest along the coast.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.