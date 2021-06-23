One person taken to hospital after crash in Newburgh
We’re told they sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - A car crash shut down a portion of the intersection of Carmel Road and Western Avenue Wednesday in Newburgh.
Police say the call came in around 11:15 a.m. for a two vehicle crash.
We’re told one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.