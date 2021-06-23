Advertisement

One person taken to hospital after crash in Newburgh

We’re told they sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Newburgh Car Crash
Newburgh Car Crash(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - A car crash shut down a portion of the intersection of Carmel Road and Western Avenue Wednesday in Newburgh.

Police say the call came in around 11:15 a.m. for a two vehicle crash.

We’re told one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police investigating 3-year-old’s death in Stockton Springs
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Miss Maine USA 2021 VeronicaIris Bates
Air Force veteran, mental health advocate crowned Miss Maine USA
31-year-old Danielle McBreairty pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the...
Glenburn woman pleads guilty to drug and firearms charges
Latest coronavirus cases submitted by the Maine CDC
23 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths in Maine

Latest News

Feds approve Maine forest management roadmap
Monmouth Fair
Fair season returns in Maine
Airplane
Passenger on flight to Maine fined for refusing to wear mask properly
Vaccinationland
Vaccinationland